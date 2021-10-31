Penfield student dead after being struck by a car in Rochester, driver charged with DWAI

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — An 11th grade student at Penfield High School was pronounced dead Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Chestnut Street with his father just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

The student, identified as 16-year-old Matthew Bittner was 16-years-old, succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning Rochester police officials said.

According to authorities, the driver of the striking vehicle was arrested for DWAI. The 39-year-old Rochester man remained at the scene of the crash and was also charged for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree.

An investigation is currently being conducted by RPD. Additional criminal charges may be forthcoming.

Penfield High School will have mental health members join all of Matthew’s classes Monday to support students and teachers. Day-long seminars will also take place tomorrow as counselors will take the opportunity to process the tragedy in smaller groups with students.

LeAnna Watt, Penfield High School Principal, released a statement Sunday that in part said:

“We know that tragic news such as this is hard to make sense of; it can be shocking, triggering and can certainly hit hard for those who knew him well. It will be important for us to pause, acknowledge this loss to our community and to be responsive to what our staff and students need; we trust that our teachers will know when and how to return to normal (which is also okay).”

“Please take good care and be safe with your families tonight; keep Matthew and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

