Penfield solar paying off: Town saves nearly $40K on energy costs over summer

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Penfield is reporting big savings, thanks to its investment in solar energy.

Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain reports that from May 1 to October 31, the town’s electric bill was about $84,000. That’s compared to 2017 and 2018 in the same time frame when the bills were approximately $124,600 and $123,200, respectively.

That nearly $40,000 in price reduction can be attributed to the town’s investment in solar energy, according to LaFountain. The town’s solar array at the Department of Public Works complex on Jackson Road has been fully operational since May.

(Penfield Department of Public Works Photo)

“The solar array consists of 3,648 solar modules driving 38 inverters,” LaFountain wrote on the town’s website. “The system is expected to generate 1.2 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy annually. From May to October it produced and delivered 767,837 kWh of electricity to the RG&E grid.”

The energy produced by this array is directly connected to RG&E’s utility grid and is expected to offset approximately nearly three-quarters of the Town of Penfield’s overall electrical usage at its main facilities (town hall, community center, DPW) — this production is the equivalent of powering 120 households for one year, according to Penfield officials.

And when it comes to winter weather, LaFountain maintains the solar will continue to prove effective.

“Solar arrays reliably produce energy on cloudy days — and the panels perform most efficiently in cold weather — so we are confident the array will continue to deliver electricity to RG&E’s grid throughout the winter,” LaFountain wrote.

To learn more about the Penfield solar array, visit this website.