Penfield schools find no credibility behind social media ‘threat’

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield Central School District says there is no credibility to a perceived threat circulating on social media.

News 8 received a number of messages from students Tuesday, saying a photo circulating on social media claimed to show a student at the high school with a pistol threatening to bring it to school.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the district said there was no truth behind the rumor. The district said it investigated the claims along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and found no known verbal or written threats against the school.

District officials said the photo in question was a picture of an airsoft gun taken over the summer, sent from one student to another. That photo, the district said, resurfaced recently on Snapchat.

District officials said the student’s home was searched with permission from the student’s parents, and no weapons were found. The Monroe County FIT Team and Monroe Crime Analysis Center also investigated and found there was no credible threat.

“We understand that parents are concerned, especially in light of the social media trend we alerted you to yesterday,” Superintendent Thomas Putnam wrote, “but we ask for your patience and understanding as we

investigate reports.”

The district says police will continue to monitor the situation and have a presence at the high school.

