WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — A Penfield native living in Washington D.C. is among those taking in Wednesday’s Inauguration.

Marla Woodarek is a lawyer with the federal government and has lived in D.C. for five years. Over the last week she’s watched as security forces have taken over the place she calls home.

“It’s scary to see at the same time,” said Woodarek.

Over 25,000 National Guard troops are stationed in Washington for the Inauguration.