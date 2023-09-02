PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a burglary that took place overnight in Penfield on Penfield Road. Deputies say a man was observed on camera entering a business at around 12:36 a.m.

Deputies entered the building and cleared it without finding anyone inside. Deputies learned the man entered the location with a key, and several items, including an X-Box, were missing from the business.

“A suspect description was developed utilizing video footage,” deputies said. “A K-9 track was conducted, leading deputies to a nearby vehicle, where further information was developed

regarding the male suspect seen on video inside of the business.”

Deputies say members of the MCSO Drone Response Team deployed a drone, and at approximately 3 a.m., heat signatures of someone in a nearby wooded area near Hill Creek Road were observed via the drone camera.

Deputies headed to that area and arrested 28-year-old Ryan A. Brown of Penfield. Deputies say Brown was in possession of the keys to the business and the missing items at the time he was arrested.

Brown was charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny.



Brown was arraigned in Penfield Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance (ROR), as the charges do not qualify for bail to be set under New York State law, deputies say.