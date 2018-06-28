Penfield Jewelry and Coin Exchange owner arrested for gun sale without checks

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) - A Penfield pawnshop owner is facing charges after deputies say he bought and sold a rifle without performing proper checks.

Deputies say Frank Palma, of Webster, who owns Penfield Jewelry and Coin Exchange, purchased a Winchester Model 94, Buffalo Bill Commemorative 30-30 rifle from an acquaintance without doing proper background checks.

Investigators say he then sold the gun to another acquaintance, again, without proper checks.

Deputies say, because he runs a second-hand business, any purchase Palma makes with the intent to resell is considered to be a purchase by his pawn shop.

So, as a result, Palma is charged with unlawful private sale of a rifle. He also faces three citations for the Monroe County Secondhand Dealer law.