Penfield Jewelry and Coin Exchange owner arrested for gun sale without checks

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 02:26 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 02:28 PM EDT

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) - A Penfield pawnshop owner is facing charges after deputies say he bought and sold a rifle without performing proper checks.

Deputies say Frank Palma, of Webster, who owns Penfield Jewelry and Coin Exchange, purchased a Winchester Model 94, Buffalo Bill Commemorative 30-30 rifle from an acquaintance without doing proper background checks.

Investigators say he then sold the gun to another acquaintance, again, without proper checks.

Deputies say, because he runs a second-hand business, any purchase Palma makes with the intent to resell is considered to be a purchase by his pawn shop.

So, as a result, Palma is charged with unlawful private sale of a rifle. He also faces three citations for the Monroe County Secondhand Dealer law.

