Penfield Jewelry and Coin Exchange owner arrested for gun sale without checks
PENFIELD, NY (WROC) - A Penfield pawnshop owner is facing charges after deputies say he bought and sold a rifle without performing proper checks.
Deputies say Frank Palma, of Webster, who owns Penfield Jewelry and Coin Exchange, purchased a Winchester Model 94, Buffalo Bill Commemorative 30-30 rifle from an acquaintance without doing proper background checks.
Investigators say he then sold the gun to another acquaintance, again, without proper checks.
Deputies say, because he runs a second-hand business, any purchase Palma makes with the intent to resell is considered to be a purchase by his pawn shop.
So, as a result, Palma is charged with unlawful private sale of a rifle. He also faces three citations for the Monroe County Secondhand Dealer law.
