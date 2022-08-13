PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield High School’s Robotics Team hosted their third annual “Grateful Red” fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The event featured food and live music from local bands such as Hey Mabel, The Old Souls Band, and The Space Octopus Blues Band — all present to show support for the event’s cause.

Nick Vessa, a member of Penfield’s Robotics Team, explained the event was first created because of one student’s passion for music.

“What’s so great about the team is we take everyone’s passions no matter what it is, and we find some way for them to explore it and promote that,” Vessa said. “so he was like ‘I’d be really hyped if my band could play,’ and we were like ‘wow, that’s awesome,’ so we started to get other bands involved and get food trucks and then we needed a venue, so then all this stuff began to come together.”

Vessa and the team also said many of the members were supported by the Ronald McDonald House, which makes this year’s event very personal for them.