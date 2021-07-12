Garage, parked vehicle struck by gunfire in Penfield, police searching for vehicle

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a home on Penfield had at least two bullets strike a garage door, and another bullet struck a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Officials say deputies responded to a home on Woodside Drive around 12 p.m. Monday for the report of possible bullet holes found in a garage door.

The people who reported the bullet holes told police they heard what sounded like gunshots around 4:45 a.m. Monday, but didn’t find the damage until later in the day.

Sheriff’s office officials did confirm two bullets stuck the garage door and another struck a vehicle parked in the driveway. Police say they are looking for a small, light-colored sedan that was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Deputies are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to please contact MCSO by calling 911, so that we may review it for additional leads.

Police say they have “no reason” to believe the homeowners were targeted, but add that residents can expect an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.