Penfield fire marshal says majority of house fires start in the kitchen

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Penfield Fire Marshal, the majority of house fires start in the kitchen. October is fire prevention month and Fire Marshal Jeffrey David wants people to know how to prevent a fire while cooking but also how to put one out.

“If you do have a fire, the easiest and best way to put a fire out on a stove is to put a lid on it and then turn the heat off,” he said.

David said paying attention to what you’re cooking is always important even with foods you wouldn’t expect to be a problem.

“For instance, if you’re boiling water for pasta and you put pasta in the water, over time that water will burn off and that pasta can catch on fire.”

He said one of the most common causes for fires started in the kitchen is when someone puts something on the stove, walks away, and forgets about it.

“Always stay in the kitchen while you’re cooking keep kids out of the kitchen as much as possible. I know thats tough in some cases, but keeping kids away from the stoves, hot items prevents burns obviously and prevents them from tampering with the stove.”

He also reminds people to change the batteries in the smoke alarm. If there is a fire in your home, he said that early notification can save your life.

“30 years ago if you had a fire in your home you had roughly 15 to 17 minutes to escape your home and escape that fire. Today that number is down to two to three minutes and that’s really about the different types of materials we’re using to make furniture. They’re made out of petroleum-based products so they burn a lot faster and a lot hotter.”

David also encourages families to have an escape route in case of a fire. The full list of fire safety tips can be found here.