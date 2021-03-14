Penfield church holds St. Patrick’s Day mass

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – The St. Patrick’s Day Parade may have gone virtually this year, but one tradition did continue. The annual mass was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield.

The church service always precedes the parade, and is open to anyone wanting to honor St. Patrick. This year the indoor capacity was limited due to the pandemic.

Kate McBride, who is a member of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee said a lot has changed this year. The board is happy this one tradition has remained relatively the same.

“It’s such a wonderful tradition in Rochester,” McBride said. “It brings out so many people from our community from all walks of life. We wanted to do something special to still celebrate the day. We’re here at St. Joe’s for mass. We always start parade day with a mass. And It’s just a great day to celebrate St. Patrick and the community.”