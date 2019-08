PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-month old girl who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool remains in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The girl fell into her parent’s pool at their Penfield home on Friday. News 8 is told there is a fence around the backyard area of the home, but not around the inground pool itself.

Police say the family was inside when the toddler wandered away and fell into the pool.