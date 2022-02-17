ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Penfield has approved the property tax exemption for volunteer ambulance workers and firefighters.

Those who are eligible for this new exemption are the volunteer ambulance workers and firefighters who have served at least 2 years within the Town of Penfield.

“Volunteer first responders protect residents and property within our Town every day,” Town Supervisor Marie Cinti said. “Enacting this exemption allows us to recognize the selfless service of these volunteers.”

The 10% real property tax exemption was approved Wednesday by the Penfield Town Board.

The law was first unanimously approved by Perinton Town Board back in January.

A similar exemption was also adopted by the Town of Brighton. The exemption will be for Brighton residents who are volunteer firefighters for the Brighton Fire District or the Henrietta Fire District or volunteers with the Brighton Volunteer Ambulance.

“This property tax exemption helps acknowledge the importance of the skilled work these volunteers provide. Our volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers play a key part in the town’s public safety, and we appreciate the time and effort they devote to helping keep Brighton safe. We also hope that this property tax exemption encourages more residents to join in this important volunteer effort,” said Supervisor William W. Moehle.