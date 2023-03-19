ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lines of Peloton fans formed at Eastview Mall Saturday afternoon, eager to connect with other riders at an event bringing two big names and Peleton users to Rochester.

New York Times best-selling author, makeup artist, and motivational speaker Tunde Oyeneyin attended the event alongside local personality Pam Sherman.

The two offered ride demonstrations, a book signing, and discounted Peloton products.

Oyeneyin reflected on her experience with the company, and why she is so involved in events like these.

“My favorite thing about Peloton is the Peloton community and the way people show up to motivate and inspire people,” There are people who have met by virtue of connecting on the leader board, and they travel from the east coast and west coast to meet up, building really beautiful relationships and friendships. And as an instructor its really inspiring to to be on the other end of witnessing that.”

Participants had the chance to ask questions at the event, discussing a variety of motivational topics. Oyeneyin gave advice on overcoming fears, and being the best version of yourself. Her book is titled “SPEAK.”