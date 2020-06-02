Pegulas offer statement about America’s unrest

1  of  74
Closings
Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Many in the sports world have expressed thoughts about the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the resulting protests that followed.

Terry and Kim Pegula offered their first statement Monday evening about the week of unrest in America.

“We are saddened and angered by the actions of those involved in the senseless killing of George Floyd. We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. We stand with those peacefully protesting. We stand against those who are motivated by hatred and violence. We pray for the victims and their families and ask you to join us to help foster a community that is focused on love and equality.”

The statement was released simultaneously on the Twitter accounts of both the Sabres and Bills. A large majority of NHL teams had already released statements on the incident before the Pegulas offered theirs.

Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which is the umbrella company for both franchises, also tweeted the statement.

