PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials say a woman who was struck by a car in a Wegmans parking lot a few weeks back has died from her injuries.

Officials say 73-year-old Daria Pratt of Fairport was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot on Pittsford-Palmyra Road in Perinton on December 22.

Authorities say she died on January 1st as a result of her injuries.