Pedestrian struck in Perinton Monday has died, family says

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A 25-year-old Perinton man who was struck by a car Monday night has died, family members say.

Eagle Ryan was struck by a car around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Pittsford Palmyra Road in Perinton near Southcross Trail.

Deputies say he was struck while trying to cross the roadway, and was hit by a 79-year-old woman.

Ryan was critically injured after being struck. Police say the driver was not hurt or ticketed and was cooperative with police.

Family members say Ryan was intoxicated when he went into traffic. They say he suffered with substance abuse issues for years and they want to share his story with others as a way to help people who may be dealing with similar issues.

Calling hours are scheduled for Monday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Falvo Funeral Home in Webster. In lieu of flowers, family members ask to consider donating to a GoFundMe for Ryan’s funeral expenses.