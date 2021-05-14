Pedestrian struck by car on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening on Lyell Avenue at Saratoga Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital. An investigation is under way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

