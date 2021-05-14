Pedestrian struck by car on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

A weak jet stream and broad high pressure will mean sunshine and calm from the Great Lakes into the Northeast and down through the Mid-Atlantic as we end the week. Rochester's average high on May 14th is 69°, and we settled right around that number this afternoon. Winds slowly start to turn more southerly, and that should allow for a bit of warmer air to break into Western New York, but those numbers will hover just a few degrees above average.

This evening will be dry with temperatures cooling into the 50s when the sun sets, and upper 40s for overnight lows under mostly clear skies.