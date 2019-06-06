Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by tractor-trailer in Perinton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Perinton, NY (WROC) - A man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after police say he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Town of Perinton. The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies say the 59-year-old man was walking on the shoulder of Watson Road at the intersection of Camborne Circle when he was struck. Deputies say the tractor-trailer was headed north on Watson Road towards Route 441.

The road was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Right now there is no word on the victim's condition or whether any charges will be filed.