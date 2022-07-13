ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male in his 40s is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the 200 block of West Ridge Road late Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area around 10:38 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. Once at the location, they found a male in his 40s who was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say the driver behind the wheel of the striking vehicle remained on scene.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the incident. Officials say West Ridge Road between Palm Street and Woodside Street will be closed off for the next two hours.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.