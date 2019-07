MILO, N.Y. (WROC) — Yates County deputies and other first responders reported to Route 54 in the Town of Milo for a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officials say Bradley Vogt was walking down the center of the southbound lane on 54 when he was struck by a car driven by Roger Taft.

Vogt was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.