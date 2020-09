ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)-The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is on scene where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a motor vehicle.

Officials tell us it happened on the 390 South in the area of Brooks Ave.

At this time, the 390 South is closed between Chili Ave. (Exit 19) and Brooks Ave. (Exit 18).

The Sheriff’s Office says it will provide the media with an update on the incident at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.