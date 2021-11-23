Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Creek Street in Penfield, driver under investigation

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Penfield Tuesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver is being investigated for potential impaired driving.

Police have not provided any information about the victim, any injuries to the driver, or the cause of the crash.

It happened along Creek Street near Yorktown Drive. Creek Street is closed between Plank Road and Empire Boulevard for the investigation. Police said they expected to be thee until around 8:30 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriffs are on scene of a car accident, involving a pedestrian, on Creek st between Plank rd and Empire Blvd. There’s no further info at this time. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Yrk3DaTfpL — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) November 23, 2021

