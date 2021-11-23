Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Creek Street in Penfield, driver under investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Penfield Tuesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver is being investigated for potential impaired driving.

Police have not provided any information about the victim, any injuries to the driver, or the cause of the crash.

It happened along Creek Street near Yorktown Drive. Creek Street is closed between Plank Road and Empire Boulevard for the investigation. Police said they expected to be thee until around 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss