Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by car in Batavia

Mercy Flight

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was flown to the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by an SUV crossing West Main Street in Batavia.

According to the Batavia Police Department, the pedestrian was crossing West Main Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. when he was hit by the eastbound SUV. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. Police did not immediately know his condition.

Investigators have not shared any information about the cause of the crash, or any potential charges for the driver.

