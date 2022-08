ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.