ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday night on Route 63 in the Town of Alabama, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said that one individual was driving down Route 63 when a pedestrian — identified as 44-year-old Richard Alan Jones, Jr. — was crossing the road in front of the vehicle.

After he was struck, deputies say that Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

