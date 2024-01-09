As the system passed through on Tuesday, parts of Western New York experienced some pretty powerful wind gusts. The unusual wind flow out of the southeast caused a lot of downed trees and wires, which resulted in widespread power outages.

FYI, that Watertown gust literally just happened. A wild day across WNY, for sure. pic.twitter.com/ggLUgd8IQU — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 10, 2024

The highest wind gust (thus far) occurred in Watertown, where a 78 mph wind gust was recorded. Dunkirk was right behind with a recorded wind gust of 74 mph. Penn Yan and Buffalo were next with recorded wind gusts of 71 and 70 mph. Recorded wind gusts then take a dip down, with the next highest at 59 mph in Wellsville. Lastly, the city of Rochester only had a recorded wind gust of 51 mph, which is still pretty impressive. It was, for sure, a wild and eventful day across Western New York.