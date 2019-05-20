Paws for a cause: Changing student behavior & grades Video Video

ONTARIO, NY (WROC) - Therapy dogs are becoming more common in hospitals, nursing homes, and now, even schools.

The idea has been making significant improvements in the Wayne Central School District. Three of them are changing the mood of students and staff one paw at a time.

On certain days and at certain classes, Bella, Greta and Livi take over and provide calm and comfort to students.

“It makes a big impact, when I get stressed out in class, when I pet the dog, I get more relaxed. I always look forward to coming to school, the first block,” said Camrin Ross, a senior at Wayne Central.

The concept has been in the works for years now, and administrators see the payoff. For senior Jeremiah Parrin, it's more than just playing ball and petting the dogs, and he's seen a change in his academic performance.

“My grades would be at the bottom of the barrel passing. But ever since I had a dog in the class, I've been able to pay attention more, my spirits are happy and been raised,” said Parrin.

Teachers say the other advantage of interacting with these dogs, help decrease students from having to visit the principal's office.

"She would be one of those strategies that when kids are starting to get to that point of anxiety or their anger is increasing, just sitting with her for a while can prevent them from doing something that could cause administrative consequences,” said Paula Ashley, teacher and Bella’s handler.

New classes have stemmed from that strategy to help students who may have social and emotional difficulties.

“The dog would participate, the kids would participate on social and emotional activity daily. and that made a hugely significant difference,” said Robert LaRuche, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

A difference administrators here say may be a model for other school districts. The dogs and their handlers are selected through a unique process and requirements set by the school board of education.