Pawn shops: How to spot legitimate businesses

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — When federal prosecutors announced the pawn shop arrests in Greece last week, they warned there are likely more bad operators out there.

“I just said ‘wow’, I didn’t know anything like that was really happening around our area,” says Mehmet Sonmez, Owner of U-Trade pawn shop. He was reacting to the recent multi-million dollar schemes in the area.

Sonmez says those bad deals at Royal Crown Pawn and Jewelry Rochester Pawn & Gold involved drug-addicted individuals trading stolen goods for cash.

“It could have been avoided. If they would have done the right things in writing all these products up,” he says.

Sonmez adds that includes writing down the serial numbers of the products that come in, and getting proper identification from those pawning the goods.

“They’re supposed to enter it (serial numbers) into an electronic database that’s monitored by law enforcement,” says Sgt. James Coughlin of the nearby Gates Police Department.

“If we do feel a pawn shops not on the ‘up and up’, we can go in there and check their receipts,” says Sgt. Coughlin.

Coughlin says the access to easy money has helped fuel the opioid epidemic at unsavory pawn shops. They see an opportunity to make a quick profit from drug addicts and stolen goods.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen an increase in that trend,” he says.

“In our business, every day I see people who are not doing so well,” adds Sonmez.

He says pawn shops that deal with addicts and easy money are to be avoided. He says to go to pawn shops that keep regular hours, are clean, and have good word of mouth.

“If you want to keep your stuff, come pawn it with us. It’ll be here when you get here,” says Sonmez.