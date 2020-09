Much of the shower activity from earlier this afternoon will continue to taper off from west to east with drying skies into this evening. We'll likely keep the breeze around into the evening as well, but as showers taper we could even get some possible breaks in the clouds just before the sun sets this evening. Roads will also be wet throughout much of the day.

Before high pressure moves in on Monday a weak secondary front will move in from the north providing enough lift and cooler air to produce a few lake enhanced rain showers into Monday morning. Temperatures to start will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s, and clouds will linger throughout the day with possible breaks by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be much cooler in the low to mid 60s that afternoon, so you’ll want to bring that extra sweater or jacket out the door with you.