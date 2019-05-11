Local News

Party City closing dozens of locations amid helium shortage

Posted: May 11, 2019 09:17 AM EDT

Updated: May 11, 2019 09:18 AM EDT

(WSYR-TV) - It could get more difficult to throw a party with helium balloons.

Party City has announced plans to close 45 locations amid a global helium shortage.

The party supplies store did not say which stores would be affected, only that the closings would happen throughout the year.

There are currently 870 Party City stories in the U.S. and Canada.

The CEO of Party City said the closings will help them focus on more profitable locations.

