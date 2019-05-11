Party City closing dozens of locations amid helium shortage

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WSYR-TV) - It could get more difficult to throw a party with helium balloons.

Party City has announced plans to close 45 locations amid a global helium shortage.

The party supplies store did not say which stores would be affected, only that the closings would happen throughout the year.

There are currently 870 Party City stories in the U.S. and Canada.

The CEO of Party City said the closings will help them focus on more profitable locations.