Vandalism causes gas leak at a mini-mart, closes part of Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Gas and Electric investigated a natural gas leak downtown Thursday.

Officials say at around noon, someone walking past the Super Lyell mini-mart smelled natural gas and called 911.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found high levels of natural gas coming from inside the building. A fumes assignment was called for, which brought a battalion chief and an additional engine and truck company to the business.

RG&E was on the scene as well, and cut off the power and gas to the building. Officials set up a perimeter and evacuated the Family Dollar Store next door as RFD monitored the outside of the building with gas meters.

Authorities say that the building is vacant. They were able to open the front doors after getting in touch with the owner. At that time RFD was able to ventilate the building.

Due to the high levels of gas, a Level Zero Hazmat was declared, bringing Hazmat 1 & 2, Rescue 11 and Engine 17 to the scene. After arriving they set up a water powered fan to help remove gas fumes from basement of the structure.

After some time had passed, through monitoring the natural gas levels and ventilating crews from RFD and RG&E could enter the building and investigate.

Authorities say they determined the building had been vandalized. Missing copper and gas pipes from the building caused the leak.

Lyell Avenue is currently closed near Dewey Avenue.

