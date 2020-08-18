NYSP released names of 3 killed and 2 hospitalized after wrong way crash on New York State Thruway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police has released the names of those involved in a wrong way crash that killed three, and sent two others to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

81-year-old Charles Bargerstock, of Ohio, 24-year-old Himel A. Joy, of Astoria and 30-year-old Mojammal H. Rasel, of Astoria were all killed in the crash.

23-year-old Moshin Ahmed, of Astoria and 18-year-old Kenedy Ape, of Astoria, were both hospitalized.

According to the NYSP, around 1:30 a.m., Bargerstock — who has previously been reported missing — had left the Clifton Springs service area and started to drive the wrong way on the eastbound lane of I-90. Officials said a semi-truck saw him coming, and pulled over. That’s when another car — driven by Rasel — passed the semi truck and crashed head on with Bargerstock

Ahmed was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and is currently listed in guarded condition. Apel was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital with a head injury and is listed in satisfactory condition.

“Further investigation revealed that Bargerstock, who was traveling alone, was a missing endangered person from Stow Police Department in Ohio. It was reported that he left his residence in Ohio for an appointment at 9:30 a.m. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was entered at approximately 1:30 p.m. to attempt to locate him after it was discovered he never showed up for the appointment,” a statement from the state police reads.

All Eastbound traffic between exit 43 and exit 44 were closed as police investigated, but state officials have since reopened the area.