Part of former Medley Centre may become community center Video

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) -- A section of a dead mall in Irondequoit could become a community center.

The Town of Irondequoit says it plans to turn a section of the Skyview on the Ridge development, the site that was formerly known as the Medley Centre and before that the Irondequoit Mall, into a 43,000 square-foot recreation center for the community.

Supervisor Dave Seeley says the Skyview on the Ridge developer has agreed to an arrangement that will allow the town to use the space rent-free for 25 years -- with the option to extend it for five years after that.

The proposed center would include a gymnasium, a walking track, wellness center, dance studio, indoor turf, and multipurpose community space, according to plans.

However, Seeley says the $8.5 million center must be approved by a public referendum on July 30. The referendum will be held at St Kateri Parish gymnasium on Kings Highway South.

Before the vote, the town plans to hold a series of community sessions at the former mall with town residents.

“Our goal is to make this facility multi-generational. From pickleball games for our older residents to new opportunities to expand youth and teen programming – our goal is to be able to vastly expand what is presently available for residents,” said Seeley. “Furthermore, we are also not only emphasizing the recreational element, but also the need to provide additional community space, whether it be for special event rentals or group meetings.”