Ongoing police investigation on Route 531 in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriffs are investigating a motor vehicle accident in the area of east bound route 531 near Manitou Road.

A vehicle was traveling west bound when it proceeded into the median and into the east bound lanes. The vehicle then collided with another vehicle head on.

According to officials the individuals involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and names will not be released at this time.

531 east bound is currently shut down, and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Check back with news 8 as we continue to devolve this ongoing story.