ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized, including one that faces life-threatening injuries, after a rollover crash on 490 between the 31F and East Rochester Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a preliminary investigation suggests alcohol or drugs appear to be contributing factors in the incident.

According to officials, the car involved is believed to have been travelling westbound on 490 at the time of the crash. The car was the sole vehicle involved in this incident.

Police said the center lane going west and the left lane and shoulder on east bound were closed to traffic for several hours overnight.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone that observed the incident is asked to call 911.

Large accident scene here on 490 west near Exit 25 for Fairport Rd. Updates as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IJk7AGF3eT — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) April 28, 2022

