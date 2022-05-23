ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who led Rochester police on a chase before killing another driver in a crash pleaded guilty to manslaughter and weapons charges Monday.

Kendre Preston, 27, was suspected of being involved in several shootings on January 7, when police attempted to pull him over near Wilkins Street and Joseph Avenue.

Preston sped away from police, driving through multiple red lights and stop signs. Investigators said the chase lasted around 3 minutes, at speeds nearing 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended when Preston crashed into another car on East Main Street in Rochester. The driver of that car, Benji Martinez, 46, did not survive.

Police said they found a loaded machine pistol with a high-capacity magazine inside Preston’s vehicle. They said it had been painted to look like a toy.

Investigators also said Preston was impaired by marijuana and alcohol at the time of the crash.

Preston was on parole for criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree conviction in 2017. He was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. He was paroled in January of 2021.

Preston was re-incarcerated in September of 2021 for violating his parole and again released in November 2021.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 6.