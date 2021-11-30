Parolee arrested for fatal quadruple shooting on Driving Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on parole after a Manslaughter conviction was arrested Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting that left two people dead in September.

Investigators say there was a party in a building around 2:20 a.m. on September 19 when John Gordon, 27, shot four people standing in an alleyway outside.

Two of the victims, 35-year-old Jimmy Jones and 23-year-old Sharif Clark, did not survive. A man in his 30s was left with what police called “life altering” injuries. The fourth victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot multiple times, but survived.

Gordon was charged with multiple counts of Murder, Assault, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

According to police, Gordon pleaded guilty to killing Ranard Small in 2015. Gordon was on parole for a weapons conviction at the time. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison and 5 years post release supervision before being paroled in May of 2021.