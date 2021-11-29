Parolee arrested as suspect in East Main Street bank robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man arrested Monday for a November 17 bank robbery on East Main Street in Rochester was on parole for a bank robbery conviction at the time of the crime.

According to police, Duane McDaniel, 40, walked into the Summit Federal Credit Union on East Main Street on November 17 and passed the teller a note demanding money. Investigators say he left with more than $1,000.

Police say McDaniel was found on Sunday, inside a stolen vehicle. He was charged with Robbery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Police say McDaniel is on parole for a robbery conviction from June, 2019. They say he was released in March of 2020, and has been charged with parole violations twice since then, once for larceny and once for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property after being found in a stolen car.

McDaniel was taken into custody Sunday and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.