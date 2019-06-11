Park Ridge Auxiliary celebrates 90th anniversary

June 11, 2019, marks a milestone for the Park Ridge Auxiliary. They’re celebrating their 90th anniversary.



The auxiliary is a volunteer organization that puts on various events and fundraisers for Unity Hospital. Officials say their gift shop is one of their big projects and is run by volunteers. Sales from the shop go towards the benefit of patient care.

The auxiliary started back in 1929 at the old Park Avenue Hospital with 25 women and now the organization includes men.



Volunteers say they’re excited about the event and hope there are many more to come.



“In this day and age for an organization like ours to continue to thrive for that many years… and it’s all about outcomes, like any business, it’s a privilege to work in an organization that has been able to continue for that long. Hopefully for many more years,” said the Park Ridge Auxiliary coordinator, Donna Sime.

Many local and national leaders recognized the group throughout the years including Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in the 70s.