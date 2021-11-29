Park Avenue murder suspect arrested in Texas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect in a June murder on Park Avenue in Rochester was arrested in Texas Wednesday.

Keith Arnold, 26, was fatally stabbed shortly after 12:30 a.m. on June 6. Investigators identified Morris Jones, 27, as a suspect, saying he stabbed Arnold after a fight on Park Avenue.

According to Rochester police, Jones fled to Texas after the murder. He was found in Dallas on November 24 and arrested with help from the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force.

Jones has been charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree. Police say he is in custody in Dallas until he can be extradited to Rochester.