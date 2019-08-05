‘No major incidents’ during Park Ave. Fest, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas were fresh on the minds of festivalgoers at the Park Ave. Summer Arts festival.

“It’s in the back of my mind that something like that could totally happen. it could happen in Ohio, there’s no reason It can’t happen here,” said Alex Decker, a Rochester resident.

“Something should be done, I don’t know what it is. I think it’s more of a cultural thing than anything, I mean. What weapons are used is really important but more importantly like, what causes shooters to happen. What makes that person do what they’re going to do,” said Aidan Decker, a Rochester resident.

Overall the festival is getting great reviews. Two incidents however have raised questions about security.

Saturday, a crowd of 200 began throwing cans and bottles at police. They were dispersed using pepper spray.

And a video circulating on social media shows a fight outside a bar on Park Avenue. The owner of that bar believes they were isolated incidents.

“It’s one or two things. You get somebodies that’s just, gets a little excess. You just got to remember to reign it in and I think 99 percent of the kids on the Avenue do,” Peter Jines, owner of Jines Restaurant.

Police did make two arrests in relation to a fight. No word if those are connected to the fighting seen on social media.

The last day was Sunday, and the Avenue was still packed.

“I think they’re doing a good job, more police maybe,” said Andrew Decker, a Rochester resident.

Overall, police say there were no major incidents during the two-day fest.