Parents of infant who prompted Amber Alert turn themselves in

by: WIVB Staff

Posted:

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alyssa Bel and Kevin Huntington, parents of the two-month-old who prompted an Amber Alert Wednesday, have turned themselves into the Newark Police Department, the Orleans County Sheriff Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report that Alyssa Bel and the two-month-old were missing from the Town of Clarendon on Thursday.

Following the activation of an Amber Alert, the infant was found to be safe with extended family in Auburn.

Officials say the infant is currently in the care and custody of Orleans County Child and Family Services.

Bel and Huntington left the infant at the family member’s house while they left on foot.

