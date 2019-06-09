Parents in custody after child found wandering in Victor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Ontario County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a couple after their child was found outside of their home.

Forty-two-year-old Matthew S. Vargulick and 37-year-old Rachel A. Vargulick were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police found their 23-month old alone, outside of 212 Whistle Stop Road in the town of Victor. The child only had on pants and a diaper.

Police located the parents at that address but, deputies say they had to knock multiple times on the door and make multiple phone calls before they answered.

Both Matthew and Rachel Vargulick were taken to the Ontario County Jail.