Parents get sneak peak of Pittsford's new full-day kindergarten program Video

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) - The Pittsford Central School District will be starting its first year of full-day kindergarten program next week.

The district held orientation Tuesday morning, almost a week away from the start of the first day of classes at Allen Creek Elementary. Parents, teachers and even students we spoke to say they're very excited for the first day.

Tuesday, parents learned about the curriculum and the services the district will provide. Students had the opportunity to experience what their first day will be like. Parents we spoke to are certainly looking forward to the year ahead.

"It's bittersweet," says Melissa Wetland. "We're super excited for him and proud of him and everything, but it means our baby is growing up."

Principal Mike Biondi told us, "Now they're going to be exposed to more. What I mean by that is, really it's our job and responsibility to give kids the opportunity to discover and imagine, explore, be creative and with full-day kindergarten, they're going to be able to have a lot more time to do that."

The first day of full day kindergarten will be next Wednesday, September 5.