Parent shares thoughts about RCSD timeline to bring students back to the classroom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents in the Rochester City School District are sharing their reactions to the Superintendent’s timeline for bringing students back into the classroom.

That timeline would have many special education students begin hybrid learning on January 4, with other students gradually phasing into their classrooms as early as February. A remote-only option would be available for parents and families that choose to stay home.

“There was some consideration for parents that wanted to focus fully on remote,” said Maurice Haskins, who has two children attending School No. 58. “It wasn’t just one size fits all.”

Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small presented the plan to the Board of Education Thursday night. It was approved in a 4-2 vote.

“In good conscience, working in our community, seeing that our schools and colleges around here are closing and some of our neighbors schools are closing… I’d rather just be safe than sorry,” said RCSD School Board Member Cynthia Elliot, who voted against the proposal. Willa Powell was the other dissenting vote.

Haskins says he plans to allow his children to return to school if the district proceeds with the timeline in February.

“Get as much information about the plan as possible,” Haskins said, “so that you’re able to make an informed decision about what you feel is best for your child so that the decision won’t happen around you, its happening with you.”