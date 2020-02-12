Parent on Victor bus incident: ‘Show me video from inside the bus’

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor School Central District released a public statement Wednesday morning after, what parents are calling, a traumatizing situation for their children Tuesday.

Parents say they did not get any other information, other than the district’s statement, on why their children were held on a school bus for more than a half hour.

The district’s statement described the incident as “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

One of the mother’s of the students from the incident says what transpired is not OK.

“If they were being disruptive, since we’re in our own development, let the children off who weren’t being disruptive,” said mother Casey Glassford. “And if they were being destructive show me the video from the inside of the bus.”

Glassford added the district did not reach out to her personally Wednesday.

News 8 has reached out to the Victor Central School District for more information, but officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

Full statement:

“An unfortunate and unacceptable situation occurred yesterday during the transportation of students on one of our buses. The driver, following procedures that are established in our transportation department,pulled the bus to the side of the road because he was unable to establish appropriate student behavior on the bus.

The situation grew so problematic that the driver contacted the transportation department requesting additional help onsite before he could continue transporting the students. The situation obviously developed into something that requires immediate attention from our transportation director and appropriate district administrators in order to establish steps and procedures to try to eliminate such occurrences.

The investigation has already begun.”