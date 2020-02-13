Parent facing charges after police say she ‘back-handed’ a child on a school bus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marlena Thompson is furious, because her son was allegedly assaulted while sitting on his school bus.

Court papers we obtained today say a woman walked on to Marlena’s son’s bus, and allegedly back-handed him.

Court papers don’t spell out the details of what happened, but Marlena paints the picture of how this started.

“Due to a fight with other children,” Marlena said. “My son wasn’t involved; he just happened to be sitting in the seat with the child that was involved. And the parent instead of trying to talk to the bus driver or the school, she decided to back-hand not only my son but another student on the bus.”

The mother who allegedly hit Marlena’s child in the head is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Right now, we are choosing not to release the name of the woman who is charged.

We stopped by the accused house and left a message at the door, but the mother who is being charged did not call us back.

We also reached out to the bus company where it happened, Monroe School Transportation.

A representative spoke with us on the phone but would not go on camera , simply saying , protocol was followed.

Meanwhile, Marlena feels like there needs to be stricter rules on buses, so people can’t just walk on without being stopped.

“It hurts my heart and it brings me to a place where our children are never safe,” she said, “Even when we send them to school they’re never safe.”