Parcel 5 to host White Party

Trillium Health’s annual White Party will be held this Saturday, June 15 at Parcel 5 in Rochester.

The evening will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. William Valenti, the Co-Founder of Trillium Health and it’s Chief of Innovation, discussed the White Party and a profound loss Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Valenti’s fellow Co-Founder Dr. Steven Scheibel recently passed away. “He made major contributions to the effort locally and nationally,” said Dr. Valenti of his friend. “He was still doing HIV care in Palm Springs, where he’s been for the past 10 years. He is largely responsible for a lot of what we see around Rochester today in terms of a 30-year commitment to HIV care in this town, and he was a major player in getting it up and running.”

He added, “We also talked very early on that with time and science, that things would change. We always expected it to change. We knew that there would someday be better drugs, earlier treatment, and always believed in what we called early intervention from the very beginning – in other words, starting people on treatment early. Scheibel coined that term. It actually became our mantra. So that by the time we opened Community Health Network, now Trillium Health, in 1989, early intervention was our calling card.”

We believe in health equity said Dr. Valenti. “We really make an effort to get people into care and overcome barriers to care. A lot of it is financial – insurance, those kinds of things. And we do it. We still are immersed in ending the HIV epidemic by 2020. So that’s a big piece of what we do – HIV prevention with one pill a day that reduces HIV infections by 99% if you take the drug correctly. It’s expensive, so we help people get insurance, we help subsidize care, transportation, try to keep people connected to this lifesaving care because it can not only change your life, but save your life.”

The White Party raises vital funding for Trillium Health’s programs, and it’s a popular event. “We learned last year that we needed more space, because we had more than 500 people,” Dr. Valenti said. “So we’re thinking that that big white tent on Parcel 5 is just what we need for this year.”

Trillium Health is being supported by sponsors Gilead, Tim Tompkins and Macy’s.

To get your tickets and join the fun, call (585) 736-9242, or go online at TrilliumHealth.org/WhiteParty.