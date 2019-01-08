Paramedics honor former colleague with blood drive Video

PERINTON, NY (WROC) - Local paramedics and members of the community came together Tuesday to honor a colleague who lost his battle with cancer.

Scott Reese was a nurse and paramedic with Perinton Volunteer Ambulance who passed away from melanoma. His colleagues wanted to give back and save lives and have used this memorial blood drive to do just that.

"Scott was a paramedic who worked with other paramedics at our agencies for many years and we felt that it was a good way to remember him and to do something good for the community," said Perinton Ambulance chief Brian Wiedman.

This was the second annual blood drive in Reese's name.