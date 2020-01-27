Plastic bag ban at Wegmans begins Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Paper or reusable bags will be the only option to bag groceries when shopping at Wegmans starting on Monday.

The grocery store chain is banning plastic bags before the state bans most single-use plastic bags — beginning March 1.

Wegmans has been encouraging all of its customers to make the switch to reusable bags which can be purchase for 99 cents.

“I always forget my bag,” Wegmans shopper Kia Muhammad said. “You have to remember to actually bring your bags but a the same time you know we’re helping the environment.”

For Wegmans groceries curbside pick up or grocery delivery, those items will also be in paper bags.

If shoppers don’t want to purchase the reusable bags, paper bags can be used for 5 cents.